Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Friday.

Sixteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Lloyd Schliewe, Richard Schlatter, John Flahive, Terry Schultz, David Hertel and Mark Roesch.

A five-handed sheepshead tournament was held at the center on Sunday. Six people participated in the tournament and the winners were Mark Zoellick, Peggy Brown, and Faith Zoellick.

Door prize went to Cheri Sarmiento.

Also on Sunday, the center held its members euchre tournament. Eleven people participated in the tournament and the winners included Mary Schultz, Donna Harshberger, Terry Schultz and Bob Bergman.

Another euchre tournament was held Monday at the center. Eleven people participated in the tournament and the winners were Karen Keeser, Mary Schultz and Lloyd Schliewe.

