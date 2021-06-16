Fathers accompanied by their children will be admitted free of charge at the Octagon House, 919 Charles St., on Sunday for Father’s Day with a paid child admission of $5.

Owned and operated by the Watertown Historical Society, the Octagon House has been making this a special offer for years.

The Octagon House is open from noon to 3 p.m. every day except Tuesday for June, July and August and will be open July 4.

Also on the grounds are the first kindergarten, a pioneer barn and the tour enter gift shop.

Regular admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and AAA members, and $5 for children ages 6-17.

For more information, call 261-2796.

