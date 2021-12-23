Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 29.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 27 — Closed for holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 — Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, chocolate/banana cake, applesauce, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 30 — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin and French bread.

Friday, Dec. 31 — Closed for holiday.

