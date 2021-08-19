HUSTISFORD — The band performing at Hustisford’s Music in the Park Tuesday has been changed to the Don Peachy band.

The band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Park in Hustisford.

It will be the last concert of the season.

The Hustisford Historical Society is making plans for Founder John’s Day to be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.

The Husty Players will perform from 11 a.m. to noon, Bob Breuer will play from noon to 2 p.m. and there will be tours from noon to 2 p.m.

Vendors for the day are needed. If interested, call 920-349-3501 or 920-342-0871.

The society is excited to show off the new flower beds arranged by a Master Gardener Joann Leier.

Recommended for you

Load comments