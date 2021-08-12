Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Aug. 16.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Aug. 16 — Burgundy mushroom steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 — Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry, vinaigrette, honeydew melon, frosted cake and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad fudge brownie, peach slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Aug. 19 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce and dinner roll.

Friday, Aug. 20 — Chicken, broccoli and rice, casserole, Brussel sprouts, petite banana, vanilla pudding and sliced bread.

