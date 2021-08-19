JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Ryan Wells Anderson to Ashley Christine Miller, both of Watertown.
Lucas Daniel Antonioni to Arianna Ranee Weber, both of Kekoskee.
Steven Paul Ash of Mayville to Dana Marie Hooper of Nashotah.
Larry Paul Bayer to Susanne Starr Rumpf, both of Herman.
Dakoda Allen Cazett to Shawnah Alice O’Brien, both of Waupun.
Ian Hamilton Delano to Sara Ann Reitz, both of Potland, Ore.
Daniel William Fehling to Mary Frances Kaulback, both of Beaver Dam.
Anthony Joseph Gunderson to Miranda Marie Stahmann, both of Waupun.
Nathan Gabriel Hart to Angelique Marie Mercado Bonini, both of Mount Airy, N.C.
Matthew Robert Hein to Emma Francis Heuer, both of Beaver Dam.
Michael Edward Hintz to Chrystal Marie Woolever, both of Clyman.
Robert Wayne Kahlhamer to Jami Lee Ugan, both of Mayville.
Ryan Michael Kindler to Ashley Marmann Holz, both of Brownsville.
Robet Paul Kreig to Cynthia Jean Greenwald, both of Oak Grove.
Andre Jon Kuzniewicz of Beaver Dam to Nichole Helen Kriz of Bettendorf, Iowa.
Kyle Isaiah Laarman of Sioux Center, Iowa, to Melissa Marie Van Den Berg of Waupun.
Daniel John Liebzeit to Kelly Marie Pechacek, both of North Liberty, Iowa.
David Allen Liverseed of Beaver Dam to Penny Louise Mueller of Watertown.
Sean Thomas McTrusty of Slinger to Haylee Summer Cornelius of Rubicon.
Marvin Ace Meeks to Desiree Marie Becker, both of Beaver Dam.
Tyler Daniel Michels to Lexus Lee Westphal, both of Brownsville.
Kyle Andrew Nehr to Kayla Jolie Keene, both of Beaver Dam.
Dylan Edward Aron Pagel to Tanya Sue Phillips, both of Beaver Dam.
Jacob Scott Rattin to Brenda Colin Barron, both of Westmont, Ill.
Quintin Sawyer Rettler to Brooke Janet Weber, both of Lebanon.
Matthew John Riehbrandt to Melanie Lynn Greene, both of Brownsville.
Yahir Valencia Rojano of Madison to Emily Joy Kiehold of Beaver Dam.
Urbino Telez Reyes to Sandra Isabel Rangel, both of Watertown.
Donald Lee Theder to Nicole Marie Scsheiber, both of Lebanon.
Jordan Philip Waugh to Stephanie Nicole Henk, both of Newport, N.C.
Michael Joseph Wier to Cassidy Kay Rosenthal, both of Mayville.
David Allen Williams to Barbara Jean Williams, both of Lomira.
Tobias Harold Wright to Kaitlin Marie Trevino, both of Beaver Dam.
Joshua Paul Wrucke to Kendall Sue Uhlman, both of Oak Grove.
Brian Dennis Wulff to Angela Kay Dummitt, both of Beaver Dam.
