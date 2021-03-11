JEFERSON — There was an article printed regarding loneliness and isolation of those in assisted living and health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To show some cheer, the Jefferson Senior Center is suggesting the donation of a tissue box or more and add a note or card. Donations can be brought to the senior center by Wednesday, March 31 – just in time for the Easter weekend. If one doesn't want to come in, they can drop off tissue donations outside the front door.
The tissue box and notes with a small treat in a gift bag will be delivered on Thursday, April 1.
Book discussion group will be a conference call at 10 a.m. Monday. Contact the senior center for more information.
The Kitchen Band will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s Irish music time along with some country, big band, polkas, waltzes and other fun music.
Bunco and scrunch meal will be held on Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. Sign up ahead. Cost is $5 which includes a Sloppy Jo sandwich meal after Bunco dice is played.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Tuesday toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
A Mayflower Tours trip preview event will be held on Wednesday, March 31, at 4:30 p.m. for tours of the Canyon Country (September), On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman (October), Thanksgiving in New York City (November) and Alaska Iditarod (February 2022). Reservations are needed for the travel preview.
