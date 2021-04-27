Two Watertown High School students won prestigious awards from the Wisconsin Art Educators Association.
Avielle Miller, a sophomore, won the Madison Mayor’s Award for a digital photograph of her cat.
Ryleley Wolfe, a freshman, won the WAEA Southwst Region award for a pencil drawing.
The Wisconsin Art Educators Association held its annual Youth Art Month contest in March. Typically this event is held in art galleries and the Capitol in Madison. However, this year, the exhibit was virtual and can be viewed at http://www.wiarted.org/youth-art-month-2020-21.html
Watertown High School had 13 pieces of student art work in one of the state’s six regional shows.
The student artists at the regional show included Miller, Wolfe, Megan Pitterle, Alex Lueck, Eli Piasecki, Grace McGriff, Braydon Martino, Lexi Buehler, Ella Bailey, Kaelen Smith, Idaly Mendoza, Rachel Taylor, and Tatiana Powers.
Nine of those students advanced to state, including Miller, Wolfe, Lueck, Martino, Buehler, Bailey, Smith, Taylor, and Powers.
