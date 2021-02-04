HUSTISFORD — John Hustis Elementary School in Hustisford will hold 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten registration the week of Feb. 15.

Informational packets will be mailed Monday and information will be available on the Hustisford School District website. John Hustis Elementary offers innovative curriculum, small class sizes, specialized reading instruction/intervention and music, art, and physical education classes.

Busing is also provided for 4K students.

Children need to meet the required age by Sept. 1 for the appropriate class. Verification of birth is required.

For more information, call 920-349-3228.

