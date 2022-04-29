Tickets are still available for 52nd Street, The Music of Billy Joel set for Saturday night at Turner Hall.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m.

It is an eight-piece cover band.

All concert ticket proceeds will support the Bentzin Family Town Square project for programming and operations.

Several local businesses and restaurants are offering deals to those with a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/293517036357.

Recommended for you

Load comments