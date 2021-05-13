The annual Chalk The Walk on Main Street in Watertown will be held Friday, May 28.
One can design or get elaborate with drawings. It is a way to beautify Watertown.
This event is in collaboration with the Watertown Art Walk and sponsored by Watertown Arts Council.
It is free and open to all ages. Drawings can be anywhere on the sidewalk along Main Street.
Participants need to bring their own chalk pastels, water, and paper towels.
All chalk must be water-based.
Drawings must stay within the sidewalk space. Drawings can not be on buildings, trees or any other surface.
All artwork must be appropriate. This is a family event. No violence, hateful imagery, or inappropriate content will be allowed.
Adult supervision is required for all minors. There are to be no logos or commercial messages without permission.
Organizers reserve the right to remove artwork that does not meet the requirements.
Pastels work better than commercial sidewalk chalk due to the more brilliant colors. Participants can bring a brush to sweep the sidewalk free of dirt. Artists are welcome to reproduce famous artwork.
Participants can submit photos of their downtown sidewalk chalk art to the Facebook event and be entered to win a $25 chamber gift certificate and a one year arts council membership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.