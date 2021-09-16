Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Sept. 20-24.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Sept. 20 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, honeydew melon and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas/pearl onions, chocolate pudding, tropical fruit salad, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Sept. 23 — Chicken teriyki, brown rice, health slaw, apple slices, cookie and dinner roll.

Friday, Sept. 24 — Beef frank on a whole wheat bun, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, frosted cake and fruited gelatin.

