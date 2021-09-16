Elderly nutrition menu Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dodge and Jefferson CountyFollowing is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Sept. 20-24.To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change.Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Sept. 20 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie and sliced bread.Tuesday, Sept. 21 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, honeydew melon and dinner roll.Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas/pearl onions, chocolate pudding, tropical fruit salad, and sliced bread.Thursday, Sept. 23 — Chicken teriyki, brown rice, health slaw, apple slices, cookie and dinner roll.Friday, Sept. 24 — Beef frank on a whole wheat bun, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, frosted cake and fruited gelatin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 10 Questions — Brandon Kracht Uncle imprisoned in nephew's heroin death Police chief retires to spend more time with family, martial arts Jefferson schools' mask mandate overturned JFK, 911 haunt city man's old math classroom Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
