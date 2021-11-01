WHITEWATER – The annual Whitewater Arts Alliance Members Show will be exhibited in a hybrid format online at whitewaterarts.org and at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., from Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Dec. 19.
Except for Thanksgiving week Nov. 25-28, the gallery will be open Friday through Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The virtual show will be available for viewing all month. The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be recording a virtual reception to display on the Youtube channel.
Viewing the exhibit is free of charge and open to everyone interested in the visual arts. The city of Whitewater asks that visitors wear masks in the Cultural Arts Center regardless of vaccination status.
The WAA Members Show welcomes art pieces by Whitewater Arts Alliance members in any 2-D or 3-D medium completed during the last two years. The alliance encourages each participant to submit three to four pieces.
All participants will be entered in a blind drawing for a free 2022 WAA membership. The drawing will be Sunday, Nov. 21.
Anyone can become a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance by completing a membership form and choosing their membership type. Check out whitewaterarts.org and click on “About” and “Become a Member” for more details.
Show visitors will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite pieces on exhibit in-gallery or online.
Participating members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance are to bring their art and completed forms, unless submitted by email at wwartsalliance@gmail.com, to the Cultural Arts Center gallery on Sunday, Nov. 14 between 2 and 6 p.m. Current forms are on the WAA website whitewaterarts.org on the “forms” menu.
Artists are to pick up their art pieces after announcement of the viewers’ choices on Sunday, Dec. 19 at about 2:30 p.m.
Submitted pieces should be originals and represent work done during the last two years. Submitted 2-dimensional pieces must be wired and ready for hanging and pedestals are available for 3-dimensional pieces, but if a display case is needed, the artist is to provide it.
Members may submit up to a maximum of four pieces. Email digital copies of art can be sent in JPEG format to wwartsalliance@gmail.com for the virtual show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.