JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library will be offering a “Cozy at Home” winter reading program starting Monday.
The program is for adults and children. Find more information, go online at www.jeffersonwilibrary.org.
The library will host “Health Disparities and Race in the Time of COVID-19” a virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
Dr. Damon Tweedy will hold a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day presentation on YouTube examining health disparities and race in the time of COVID-19.
Dr. Tweedy is the acclaimed author of the New Your Times bestseller “Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine” and is a professor at Duke University. He will discuss the topics of race and medicine as they intersect at the center of the national discussion during this historic pandemic.
To view the presentation, go to: youtube.com/waukeshalibrary at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. This program will only be viewable live with no recording available afterward.
A paper chain of kindness will be held Tuesday for all ages. Participants can pick one of the Chain Links of Kindness and perform the task on it. Once they have completed it, initial it and attach it to the paper chain. The goal is to see how far the acts of kindness will go. One can find kindness prompts to take home in both the youth and adult departments.
January is a time to reflect on the new year and what one can do to make their life a little less stressful and a little brighter. Self-help kits will be available starting Monday. Self-help kits will contain tips, books, or apps that might make 2021 a year of renewal and hope.
A winter scavenger hunt is set for Jan. 7. Participants can walk around a neighborhood to find all the things on the Winter Scavenger Hunt. Either come to the library and pick up a copy or go to the website jeffersonwilibrary.org to print off a copy. Once one has found all the items, they can turn it in to receive a prize.
The youth department is offering a snow globe take n’ make craft kit. Each kit will include the supplies needed to complete the craft.
A table of ready-made crafts is located in the children’s department. All are available on a first come first serve basis to take home and make. Each bag will have instructions and all the supplies needed.
A scratch art take n’ make will be available in the young adult area and youth department starting Jan. 11. This kit features scratch paper that reveals multi-colors and a tool to create a masterpiece.
