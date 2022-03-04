Watertown Jig Jog nears starting line

Daniel Stukenberg of American Family Insurance is a $500 sponsor of the Watertown Jig Jog. The event takes place on March 12 and features live Irish music, raffles and other activities for both walkers and runners. To register or volunteer go to www.WatertownJigJog.com. From left, back row, Becky Weithaus, costumer service; Stukenberg, agent; John Higgins, Educational Foundation of Watertown representative; front row, Nikki Stukenberg, assistant; and Sarah Sullivan, Jig Jog committee.
The Watertown Jig Jog Walk/Run set for Saturday March 12 will celebrate the end of winter and spring to life.
Hundreds of walkers and runners can experience a beautiful 5K course winding through historic Watertown neighborhoods that includes a rest stop at the Octagon House. The event begins and ends at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.
People are encouraged to get a group together and walk. Walkers can participate in a special scavenger hunt and are eligible for all prizes. Walkers usually outnumber runners.
Register before Saturday to guarantee a Jig Jog shirt, a surprise item and be eligible for raffle prizes. Valuable gift cards will be given out to those who really get into the Irish spirit by dressing up. One will be greeted by a bagpipe player and live and recorded music will be played throughout the event for extra motivation. Overall and age group winners will receive unique trophies. A one-half mile “Little Leprechaun” kid’s run will follow the 5K event.
Proceeds go to the Educational Foundation of Watertown, which distributed more than $34,000 last year to local public and private classrooms. Participate or come out to cheer to show support for public and private schools.
