JEFFERSON — All Jefferson County senior centers are offering an in person Aging Mastery Program.
This program has been offered virtually twice throughout Jefferson County to those age 60 and older. Some people do not have access to computers or technology. The Jefferson Senior Center will offer it in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room.
The class will be held on Tuesdays, April 27 to May 25, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no fee for this class and you will receive complimentary companion materials (worth $30) to go with the class,
Topics of discussion will be creativity and learning connections and community, finance and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness and legacy and purpose. Call your local senior center to register.
This program is sponsored by the National Coalition Aging, The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Qwixx is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Everyone sits distanced and wears a mask. Everyone gets their own dice, pen and score card.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. We will discuss “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery. The library has copies for loan.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 3 cards. Sign up ahead so we have room for everyone.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9-9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Group stays physically distanced. Masks ae worn during the class.
Tuesday Toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9-9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking.
Bring your own hand weights if you wish to use them. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Friday Line Dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Nancy for more information at 920-674-6974. The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook – Jefferson Senior Center.
