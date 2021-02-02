Pastor John Braun to preach at St. Mark's

This week St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will welcome Pastor John Braun as its Mission Festival speaker. His church work has included substantial service in higher education and publishing as well as parish ministry in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Folks who resided in Watertown in the late 1980s and early 1990s may remember Braun served for more than a decade as a professor at Northwestern College, including two years of service as the college’s president.
Many Lutherans will recognize him for his extensive publications for the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.
His published work includes a commentary on the book of Isaiah and a history of the WELS. He serves as vice president of Northwestern Publishing House — the synod’s publishing arm — and as executive editor of the synod’s official magazine, Forward in Christ.
In recent years he has also done work for various religious films, including as planner and contributor for the documentary A Return to Grace — Luther’s Life and Legacy, which was broadcast nationally on public television for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation in 2017.
Braun’s sermon of comfort and encouragement, based on 2 Peter 1:1-2, is titled “We Need Grace and Peace Each Day.” He will present this message in all five services at St. Mark’s this week: Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 7, at 7:30, 9, and 10:45 a.m.
St. Mark’s is located at the corner of Sixth and Jones streets in central Watertown. Visitors are welcome. Distancing measures and other safety precautions are being taken. Two floors of seating and ample parking are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.