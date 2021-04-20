JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will hold a used book sale Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Village Community Center, 417 Union St.

The group is offering hundreds of gently used books, fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children. A bag sale will be offered on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

The spring village rummage-a-rama will be held concurrently. Shoppers will find more than 50 sales with a wide range of merchandise.

Walking tacos, hot dogs and soft beverages will be offered at the United Methodist Church, 200 N. Watertown St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The American Legion will be offering brats and hamburgers at their post located at 323 First St. both days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bar will be open. The Johnson Creek Historical Society will be offering a continental breakfast with coffee, hot chocolate, muffins and donuts on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.

Other non-profits participating are Sustain Jefferson offering rummage, organic seed potatoes and vegetable bedding plants at 147 Pheasant Run. Crossroads Church at 111 South St. will hold a rummage sale.

Some sales will require masks.

To obtain a list of sales, email caroljo@tds.net.

