JEFFERSON — The Daughters of the American Revolution organization is holding an American History Essay contest for students in grades 5 through 8 and for those in high school.
This year, to honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider on Nov. 11, the American History Essay contest will focus on the dedication of the monument.
The essay topic is “Imagine you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. You and your family attended the Nov. 11, 1921 dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation?”
The length of the essay should be 300 to 600 words for fifth grade students and 600 to 1,000 words for those in grades six to eight.
For those in high schools, A “Patriots of the American Revolution Essay Contest” is being offered. The topic this year is “Select a figure from the American Revolution era (1773-1783). Discuss hot he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and his/her contribution to the founding of a new nation.”
The figure may be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman, or child who supported the American Revolution in ways large or small.
The word length for this essay is 800 to 1,200.
Contact Vicky Schicker of the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR Chapter (Schicker@hotmail.com) for further guidelines, information or with questions about the contest.
The deadline for entering an essay this year is Dec. 17. Prizes will be awarded by the chapter, state and division and national levels.
These contests are open to all students in public, private or parochial schools as well as those who are home schooled.
