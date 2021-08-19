Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Friday.

Twenty-one people participated in the tournament and the winners were Mary Ann Carrillo, Kathy Evans, Dan Kreuzigner, Phyllis Krahn, John Flahive, John Luby, and Mark Roesch.

The center held its members euchre tournament on Monday. Thirteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Phil Erickson, John Walker, Lloyd Schliewe, Mary Schultz and Jerry Novenski.

The center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament on Tuesday.

Twelve people participated in the tournament and the winners were Mary Ann Carrillo, John Walker, Wally Scheiber and Mark Roesch.

