River Valley Alliance Church of Watertown has announced the start of a new year of fellowship, growth, and discipleship for people of all ages. This Sunday is being called “Stronger Together Sunday” and will be a celebration of the resumption of children’s ministry, youth ministry, and spiritual growth opportunities for adults.
Robin Walker is the director of Children’s Ministries at River Valley and has been busy preparing for opening day. “As far as children go, our time to nurture them spiritually is very brief, so it is important for us to use every moment. That’s why even the youngest children in our nursery have a brief Bible lesson at their level,” said Walker. Walker’s responsibilities include children ages birth through grade 5.
Offerings for children include Discovery Land on Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers through grade five. The goal of Discovery Land is to get kids excited about God’s Word and teach children how to apply it to their lives. Wednesday nights, Awana is offered for kids in second to fifth grade. Awana kicks off Sept. 15th from 6 to 7:30 pm. Awana is a lively, Bible-based weekly experience that give boys and girls the opportunity to know, love and serve God in a safe and fun environment.
Logan Esposito is the new pastor of student ministries at River Valley. Esposito is a recent Trinity International University graduate with a degree in youth ministry. Esposito said, “I have already met many of the students in grades 6-12 at River Valley. I am super excited to study God’s Word with them and also have quite a bit of fun as well.” Students from the community are welcome at all youth gatherings.
Youth activities will kick off for high school youth (grades 9-12) on Sunday. The high school group will meet every Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Middle school (grades 6-8) will begin meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Students can connect with others their age over snacks and games as they explore the Word of God together with their leaders and mentors.
There are many opportunities for adults to grow at River Valley as well. Two adult Sunday school classes will be offered beginning Sunday at 9:30 a.m. One study on the book of Hebrews and the other on the topic “Joy in Life’s Circumstances.” Other growth groups for adults can be found on the church’s website: rivervalleyalliance.org. Pastor Caleb Atkins is the Discipleship Pastor.
Pastor David Zimmermann is the senior pastor of River Valley and said, “If we’ve learned anything over the past 16-plus months it’s that we are stronger and better when we can be together. We hope to offer all of these gatherings in as safe an environment as possible.”
River Valley has three services each Sunday, a traditional worship service at 8 a.m. and two contemporary services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery care is available during the 9:30 a.m. service. River Valley is located at 610 Welsh Road in Watertown.
