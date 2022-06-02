Hoard museum announces Saturday program

FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum announced its upcoming programming for Saturday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the 1901 Historic Water Tower and the 1841 Dwight and Almira Foster House will be open for public tours. The 1841 Foster House is located at the rear of the Hoard Historical Museum at 414 Foster St. “The Fosters were some of the first Yankee settlers to our area and helped to found the current city of Fort Atkinson,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “Their house, built in 1841, is one of the oldest houses in Fort Atkinson and the only house of its era open to the public.”
Museum volunteer docents will be available to help explain the importance of the Foster family to Fort Atkinson history.
The Historic 1901 Water Tower will also be open on Saturday. The water tower was the first municipal water source for the city of Fort Atkinson. Constructed in 1901, it was in use as a water tower until 1989 and was later opened to the public for tours. The 1901 Water Tower is located in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East. There are limitations to touring the water tower. It is not handicap-accessible, individuals under 8 years old and 48 inches are not able to climb the tower, and tours may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Contact the Hoard Historical Museum at 920-563-7769 for more information.
“Both the Foster House and the 1901 Water Tower are fascinating parts of Fort Atkinson history,” said Lee. The Fosters helped found Fort Atkinson and their impact is felt all over the community. The water tower is a tangible reminder of our town’s development. “We at the Hoard Historical Museum are excited to share both sites with the community,” said Lee.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the museum will recognize the naming of Fort Atkinson as Wisconsin’s Intersectional Peony City by the State of Wisconsin. This honor is due to the life-long work of local residents Roger F. and the late Sandra Anderson. The Andersons are recognized as one of the world’s leading intersectional peony hybridizers. They established their peony business in the early 1970’s. In 1978, they purchased 10 acres of land near Poeppel Road, south of Fort Atkinson, where they built and cultivated Callie’s Beaux Jardins. Anderson’s peonies are called intersectional hybrids. Intersectional peonies are created by crossing tree peonies with herbaceous peonies which allows the blooms to last longer than traditional peonies.
The museum is home to more than 55 Anderson peony plants which are now just beginning to bloom. This garden is located behind the museum on the southwest corner of South Fourth Street East and Foster Street.
Immediately after recognizing the City of Fort Atkinson Peony proclamation ceremony at 1 p.m., Master Gardener Cheryl Rezabek will present, “Garden Folklore: The Science Behind the Lore” inside the museum in the Jones Family Gallery. Rezabek will share some of the common folklore and old-fashioned garden practices plus explain the science behind the folklore. For example, the folklore states that gardeners should wait till the forsythia blooms to plant a garden. Rezabek will explain why that is true.
At 4 p.m., there will be a Hoard Historical Museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society members-only program. Michael Rehberg from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Black Pointe Estate in Lake Geneva will present, “Welcome to Prohibition.” The program is only for members of the Hoard Historical Museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society and is not open to the general public. “Our members help support the museum and it’s activities. We host several members-only programs throughout the year and we are excited to have Michael come to the museum and share Prohibition history,” Lee said. “If you are interested in becoming a member of the museum, please feel free to contact the museum. There is still time to join prior to Michael’s presentation too!” Current members of the Hoard Historical Museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society are reminded to RSVP for the presentation on Saturday by calling the museum at 920-563-7769 or emailing info@hoardmuseum.org
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. For more information, call the museum at 920-563-7769, e-mail the museum at info@hoardmuseum.org, and or visit the website at www.hoardmuseum.org.
