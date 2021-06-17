JEFFERSON — Jefferson will be an art destination June 23-27 as area artists gather around the city to paint “en plein air,” which is French for “in the open air.”
From June 23-25, artists will leave their studios to paint scenes of Jefferson on canvas in the open air.
Thirty-two artists have agreed to participate and will be found at varied locations in and around Jefferson, painting historic buildings, churches, the Rock and Crawfish rivers, landscapes and other points of interest.
Local residents and visitors alike are welcome to find the artists and watch them at work.
After painting for three days, the artists will submit up to three framed paintings for the “main event” and one painting for the “quick paint” to be judged.
These original paintings will be available for sale June 26- 27.
This is the fourth year the Plein Air painting has taken place in the local community, organized by the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson.
In 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the arts alliance held a one day event and displayed those paintings at Stable Rock Winery for several weeks.
“The arts alliance is pleased to be able to hold the full five day event this year,” said Ellen Waldmer, coordinator.
For the “quick paint” event Thursday morning, June 24, the artists will have only three and a half hours to create a painting, get it framed and submitted.
On that day, the artists will be painting on several blocks on Main Street and Racine Street in Jefferson between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Again, spectators are welcome.
This year’s judges will be Wisconsin Plein Air artists Lori Beringer and Wendie Thompson. The duo will view all the paintings Saturday morning and collaborate to choose winners, with awards totaling $4,000.
The framed artwork will be on display and will be available for sale at the Woolen Mills/Jefferson Area Business Center at 222 S. Wisconsin Dr., Jefferson.
The public is welcome to view and purchase artwork during the gallery hours on Saturday, June 26, from noon through 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee and the event is family-friendly.
Local artists who are participating in this year’s event include: Derek Hambly of Jefferson; Antoinette Punzel and Bethann Moran of Fort Atkinson; Janet Nelson of Cambridge; and Geoffrey Butz of Watertown.
The sponsors for this event include: The Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson, Jefferson Utilities, Jefferson Tourism Commission, the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home, Woolen Mills at Jefferson Area Business Center, PremierBank, FOCUS Coworking, and the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson.
More information on the event can be found on www.artinjefferson.com on the Plein Air tab and.
The Facebook page for the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson under the event listing “2021 Jefferson Plein Air” will also have frequent updates prior to and during the event.
For more information, people may contact Ellen Waldmer at 414-322-1440 or ellenw@artinjefferson.com.
