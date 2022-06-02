The Waterloo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6614 will be serving burgers tonight at the post in downtown Waterloo. The post will be serving from 4 p.m. until sold out. The cost is $6 a plate and includes chips and pickle spear. The bar will be open. All proceeds benefit the post rehabilitation project.
Walk Watertown map available
Walk Watertown will meet at St. Bernard’s school at 9 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet in the parking lot adjacent to the playground equipment. The walking map will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
PEP hours listed
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, is open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread and Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
Caring Crafters to meet Tuesday
The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.
