BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, 707 S. University Ave., will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until all vaccinations have been administered.

Two hundred single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will be available for those currently eligible, including those 18 and older with certain medical conditions. Appointments and pre-registration will not be available.

“We’re excited about this additional opportunity to serve the community and get us closer to herd immunity,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam chief administrative officer. “The COVID-19 vaccine represents hope to so many of us, and it’s our honor and privilege to be here to administer the vaccine for the community.”

Participants need to bring a photo ID and insurance card. There are no residency restrictions and one does not need to be a current Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam patient.

On the day of the walk-in vaccine clinic, visitors are asked to use the main entrance of the hospital. A notice will be posted to Facebook when all vaccines have been allocated.

For more information on Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccine clinic and a list of current eligible medical conditions, visit www.bdch.com/covid-vaccine.

