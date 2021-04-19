MILWAUKEE — Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman will welcome audiences back to Milwaukee Rep for the 2021/22 season with 12 productions across four venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.
To ensure vaccines have time to be fully distributed and work to their optimal level, the start of the 2021/22 Season will start Oct. 29 and run through July 1, 2022.
The 2021/22 season features two world premieres by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, Antonio’s Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son and New Age in the Stiemke Studio. Majestic, yet rarely produced Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical in the Quadracci Powerhouse.
Shakespeare and The Beatles collide in the International collaboration As You Like It adapted by Daryl Cloran.
Dad’s Season Tickets, a new musical comedy for Green Bay Packer fanatics and the people who love them will be presented. There will be an Emmy-nominated performance of Judy Garland classics in Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll sings Judy Garland.
The return of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will be presented in the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge.
“Thanks to the brilliance of science there is a bright spotlight at the end of this dark pandemic, and we cannot wait to welcome artists and audiences alike back to our theater in the fall,” said Clements. “This season we are holding nothing back, and ready to produce at the highest artistic level after being dark for over a year. Soon we will be celebrating the end of the pandemic and the return to the shared experience and thrill of live theater that we have all missed so greatly.”
“It is no surprise that this pandemic has proven to be the most challenging time in Milwaukee Rep’s 68 year history,” said Bauman. “The more businesses that reopen safely in partnership with the vaccination rollout the closer we come to be able to fulfill our mission of igniting positive change in our community.”
The programming for the 2021/22 season was originally announced for the 2020/21 season, but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the original announcement over 10,000 subscribers renewed their season tickets and in doing so enabled Milwaukee Rep to keep the majority of staff and artists employed during the extended closure.
Subscriptions to Milwaukee Rep’s 2021/22 season are on sale and range from $100 to $577. Packages available are the Ultimate 11-play package, which includes the entire season spanning all three of Milwaukee Rep’s performance spaces; Quadracci Powerhouse/Stackner 9-play package; Quadracci Powerhouse/Stiemke Studio 7-play package; Quadracci Powerhouse 5-play package; Stackner Cabaret 4-Play package as well as a Create Your Own Season package and Flex Passes. Single Tickets will go on sale later in the summer.
For additional information on subscription offerings, contact Milwaukee Rep’s ticket office at 414-224-9490 or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.
