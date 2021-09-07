WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Office of Continuing Education and Fairhaven Senior Services announce “Science and Society: Connecting Research to Real Life” as the theme for their fall lecture series.
Since 1983, UW-Whitewater faculty and staff and community and business leaders have offered free presentations on topics ranging from art and literature to history and current events.
The titles and presenters of the lectures for the fall series are:
Monday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., Monitoring Shoreline Erosion and Slope Stability Along Lake Michigan presented by Juk Bhattacharyya, professor, geology, geography and environmental science.
Monday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m., What Makes the Northern Cardinal Such a Winner? presented by Susan DeVries, assistant professor, biological sciences.
Monday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m., Inventions, Innovations and Publications: An Academic Perspective presented by Ozgur Yavuzcetin, associate professor, physics.
Monday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m., Chemistry in the Kitchen presented by Kim Kostka, professor, chemistry.
Monday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m., Citizen Science: A Tool for Bird Conservation presented by Tom Klubertanz, professor, biology.
Monday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m., Biophysics: Where Magnets and Neurons Collide presented by Martin Tchernookov, assistant professor, physics.
Monday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m., Climate Change and Changing Seasons in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes Region presented by John Frye, associate professor, geology, geography and environmental science.
Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m., Why the COVID-19 Vaccine was Created in Less Than Six Months presented by John Ejnik, associate professor and chair, chemistry.
Monday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m., A Jamaican Student Teaching Experience: Developing Culturally Competent Educators presented by Amy Stevens, professor and chair, special education.
Monday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m., The Wolves of Yellowstone presented by George Clokey, lecturer, biological sciences.
Lectures in the Fall 2021 series will live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/UWWFairhavenLecture/ and will be recorded and posted to our website and YouTube channel. Videos of lectures from this and previous series can be accessed for free any time after they are posted online.
Visit www.uww.edu/ce/fairhaven and www.facebook.com/UWWFairhavenLecture/ for videos and more details and updates. Contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu or 262-472-1003 for further information or to request accommodations.
