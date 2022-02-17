Maranatha Baptist University’s Symphonic Band and Chamber Strings will present its 18th annual Classical Kids Concert entitled “Music is for the Birds.”

The concert will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Feb. 24 at Calvary Baptist Church on 792 Milford St.

The concert, directed by Dr. David Brown and Miss Melody Steinbart, is designed for students from K4 to eighth grade, but all are welcome.

Tickets are $3 for students and adults coming without children. Children under the age of three and adults with children enter free.

Only cash and checks made payable to Maranatha Baptist University will be accepted.

To register, go to mbu.edu/kidsconcert.

Recommended for you

Load comments