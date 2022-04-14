Robinson to appear for concert series

The Watertown Concert Series will present guitarist/singer/songwriter Joe Robinson at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Watertown High School auditorium.
Born and raised into a musical family in the Australian bush, Robinson began playing guitar when he was nine years old. At the age of 13 he won the Australian National Songwriting Competition, and at 15 released his first collection of original material. A monumental achievement followed when he won first place on the “Australia’s Got Talent” television show, aged 16.
By his 18 birthday, Robinson had played more than 1,000 shows, and by the time he celebrated his 24 birthday, he had played more than 2,000, an incredible total number of performances logged in a comparatively brief professional career. He has developed a worldwide touring career, performing across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, China and his native Australia.
Nashville, Tennessee has been Robinson’s home base for the last decade, where he’s performed or recorded with a long list of celebrated music icons. He has released five solo albums to great acclaim.
His live “one man” acoustic/electric show is an energetic display of virtuosity and witty, finely-crafted lyrics delivered with his personable Aussie charisma. Considered one of the preeminent fingerstyle guitarists in the world today, performing complex arrangements that feature the bassline, chords, and melody all played simultaneously, Robinson carries forward the legacy of legendary guitarists Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, Lenny Breau, and Tommy Emmanuel while adding a flavor of artistry very much his own.
Robinson’s popularity has rapidly grown as he continues to tour nationally and internationally, treating audiences to his rare virtuosity on guitar and his beautiful singing voice. His fluid and inimitable style has delighted audiences around the world, garnering high praise and prestigious awards from the international music community.
The final concert of the season will be on Saturday, May 14, featuring Watertown native, Bethel Balge. Balge, pianist, along with violinist Soh-Hyun Park Altino and cellist Leonardo Altino form the Altino Trio. The Altino Trio will present a classical program at Luther Preparatory School auditorium.
Watertown Concert Series memberships may be purchased at the door. Membership fees are adult are $55; student, $30; and family $135. For more information contact Mitch Reusink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.