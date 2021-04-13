BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, 707 S. University Ave., will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until all vaccinations have been administered.

Two hundred single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will be available for those 18 and older. Appointments and pre-registration will not be available.

Participants are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card. There are no residency restrictions and one does not need to be a current Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam patient. Spanish translation will be available onsite from 8 to 11 a.m.

On the day of the walk-in vaccine clinic, visitors are asked to use the courtyard entrance by the flagpoles. This area is left (north) of the hospital’s main entrance. A notice will be posted to Facebook when all vaccines have been allocated.

For more information on Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, visit www.bdch.com/covid-vaccine.

