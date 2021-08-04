4-H plans ice cream social
The Waterloo City Band will perform an outdoor concert at the Karl Junginger Library in Waterloo Friday at 7 p.m. The Tri-County Twisters 4-H Club will host an ice cream social during the concert.
LGBTQ support group to start
An LGBTQ support group is starting in Watertown. It is strictly a support group. The purpose of the group is to provide a safe and private time for people to share their common experiences with one another. The group is limited to 10 people, ages 18 and older. If interested in being a part of the group, email David Byrne at db9988297@gmail.com.
Caring Crafters to meet Tuesday
The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.
Garden Tales market planned
Garden Tales Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, will be held Thursday on the south end of the North First Street parking lot near the fire station.
It is held each Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Some of the items to be sold are kettle corn, lemonade, jams, jellies, salsa, pickles, mini breads, heirloom tomatoes, raspberries, zucchini, cucumbers, eggplant, beets, melons, green beans, carrots, squash, potatoes, pumpkins, flowers, herbs, varieties of lettuce, apples, cookies, and bars. WIC and FMNP vouchers are accepted at some of the booths.
For more information, contact Erin M. O’Neill, manager, at 920-261-0601.
PEP reopens to pre-COVID hours
The Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP), located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs.
Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
