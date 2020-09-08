Healthy salad with feta cheese, pomegranate.

This simple summer salad is packed with nutrients and perfectly marries sweet and salty flavors. The pomegranate seeds add a nice pop of color.
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 head curly endive or frisée lettuce, chopped
• 1 radicchio, chopped
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• ½ cucumber, cut in semi-circles
• Seeds of ½ pomegranate
• 7 ounces feta cheese, diced
• ¼ cup olive oil
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 1 tablespoon Dijon or old style mustard
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In 4 bowls, equally divide the lettuce, radicchio, onion, cucumber, pomegranate seeds and feta.
2. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Mix well and drizzle over each salad.
If you find the taste of raw red onion to be overwhelming, soak the slices in cold water for up to 1 hour before assembling the salad. This will mellow their flavor.
