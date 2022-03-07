JEFFERSON — “The Flame” choir and drama group made up of Madison area home-schooled students will be at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11, for a performance. Flame stands for Families Learning Art, Music and Educational skills. There is no cost for this program and refreshments will be served afterwards.
It’s a day to March to a different drum on Friday, March 11, at 12:30 p.m. One can dress in costume, a hat, even pajamas if they wish. A meal will be served with each item starting with a M-A-R-C-H. H is for a hot dish – meatless, cheesy Italian hot dish. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday.
The March book will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday. Books are available at the local library.
A group will be going to Heron’s Landing on Thursday, March 10, at 11:45 a.m. Sign up ahead as there is a limit of 12 people for the group. Reservations are needed ahead of time. Men and women are welcome to attend. Lunch and transportation is on one's own.
Dominoes will be played at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Norm Matzinger’s toning and walking class is on Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. The class does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
“A Sea of Tulips” Day Tour is set for May 5 to Lake County, IL. The cost is $109. Motor coach pickup is at the senior center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, at 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.