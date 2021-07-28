Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament July 20 with 14 people participating. The winners were Mary Ann Carrillo, Karen Rowoldt, Harry Lenius, and Barb Tabat.

The center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament Friday with 27 people participating. The winners were Donna Harshbarger, Harry Lenius, Kathy Evans, Rae Ambord, Dan Kreuziger, Lloyd Schliewe, Terry Schultz and Carol Schumann.

The center held another members five-handed sheepshead tournament Sunday with six participants.

The winners were Faith Zoellick, Mary Ann Carrillo, Cheri Sarmiento, and Peggy Brown.

Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members euchre tournament Sunday.

Nineteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Sharon Kohn, Karen Keeser, Dick Flood, John Luby, Rae Metzger and Ron Milbrath.

