The 38th annual Madison College – Watertown Campus Scholarship Award Luncheon was held Jan. 13 at the Watertown Country Club.
This year there were nine donors totaling $19,261.00 with 22 student recipients this year.
Donors this year for the Watertown Campus Scholarships were Edward Josheph Bailey Memorial Fund, Jodi Heller/Heritage Homes Memorial Fund, Kiwanis Club of Watertown, Krisit Marie Rhodes Haeger Memorial Fund, Madison College Watertown Staff fund, Watertown Community Foundation, Watertown Rotary Club, and 7UP & Dr. Pepper of Watertown.
The following students received scholarships, Alana Bruske – Eddy Biley Memorial; Jessica Loyd – Heller /Heritage Homes, Amber Brinsko and Brenda Buckingham – Kiwanis Club of Watertown; Allison Downs, Hannah Ignarski, Emily Inabnet, and Heidi Schroeckenthaler – Krisit Marie Rhodes Haeger Fund; Jueilin Ortiz - Madison College Watertown Campus Fund; Austin Kind – anonymous nursing donor; Kimberly Walker, Renee Downs, Stacy Lea, Kiah Zechzer, and Trevor Stanton – Watertown Community Foundation; Samantha Jeffers and Savannah Steffen – Watertown Rotary Club; Alexandra Pierson, Autumn Cira, Kayla Ketelboeter, and Tyler Leonsteiner – 7UP & Dr. Pepper of Watertown.
Campus manager, Dr. Glenn Mathews, said, “We are so excited for our students and community who will benefit from these awards. We are even more appreciative of our donors for their generous gifts.”
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the luncheon was held to celebrate the students and donors using the recommended Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
