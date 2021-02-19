The Watertown Women of the Moose will hold a drive-thru chili event on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Quarts of chili will be available.
Advance orders will be taken through Monday by calling 920-390-0858.
The Moose are about celebrating life together, serving those within the community, supporting children in need who deserve a second chance, and standing by senior members as they enter their twilight years.
The Moose Fraternity’s presence is in more than 1,400 communities across nearly 50 states and four Canadian provinces, plus Great Britain. As a primary mission of the Moose, members support Mooseheart Child City and School. Moosehaven in Florida is a retirment community funded by men and women of the Moose. The Moose organization contributes between $75 to $100 million worth of community service annually.
The Watertown Women of the Moose Chapter 34 is part of the national organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.