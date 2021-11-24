Thomas home on parade

A home along the Rock River owned by Leslie and Trevor Thomas will be among the homes featured in the 27th annual Holiday Parade of Homes set for Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The parae of homes will feature six homes and a bonus location. The homes and bonus location open for viewing include Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; James and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St.; Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; and a bonus location of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day. Tickets can be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown or purchased at any of the featured homes on event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
The Thomas’ recently moved to their riverfront home and quickly found the quiet and calmness of living on the Rock River to their liking. While touring the home, one will find traditional Christmas decor that highlights the floor to ceiling living room windows, hardwood floors, and stone fireplaces. They are excited to share their interest in wildlife and landscape paintings, military memorabilia, and collectible items gathered from life’s travels around the globe.
The Christmas tree is traditionally decorated, but they are particularly proud of their White House ornament collection. Through the years, they have also gathered nutcrackers to tell the story of their travels and adventures. Enjoy holiday treats and beverages by the fire while viewing the raffle items on display at this home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.