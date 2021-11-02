JUNEAU — With the ever-changing world of health it’s hard to keep up on what’s the “right” thing to be doing. Whether it’s eat this, don’t eat that, or this type of exercise is now the best, it seems as though the health world is constantly changing, said Caitlin Richardson FoodWIse nutrition coordinator for Dodge, Columbia, and Sauk counties. One thing that seems to stay relatively stagnant is the Nutrition Facts Panel found on foods, she added. The visuals and some of the related information on the panel have been updated.
The Food and Drug Administration has a resource that helps break down the Nutrition Facts Panel. To try to understand what the nutrition label is telling people, look closer at some of the sections on the label, starting at the top.
• Servings per container: The total number of servings in the entire package. Relates to the total amount of food in the unit.
• Serving size: The amount of food that is customarily eaten at one sitting. This is what the nutrition information is based on throughout the label. It is not a recommendation of how much one should eat. Use the serving size to compare what one eats to what is listed on the label to make estimated nutritional intake.
• Calories: These are a way to measure energy provided by foods and drinks. Everybody needs a certain amount of energy each day. People use it to move around/exercise and maintain normal everyday bodily functions — calories are essential. How many calories a body needs varies depending on sex, height, weight, activity level and age. Calories are provided to the body from fat, carbohydrates, protein and alcohol. However, not all calories are created equal. People are encouraged to get their calories from “nutrient-dense” foods—foods that provide many nutrients along with their calories.
As a guide, less than 100 calories from a food is considered low calorie intake; 100 calories from an individual packaged food is moderate calorie intake; and 400 or more per serving from an individual packaged food is considered high calorie intake. Lastly, keep in mind that the words “fat-free” and “no sugar added” do not mean “calorie-free.” Make sure to check the nutrition facts label for accurate information.
Stay tuned for more information on the nutrition facts label. For additional information, contact Richardson at Caitlin.Richardson@wisc.edu or call 608-742-9693.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.