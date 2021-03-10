JEFFERSON — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is seeking to fill vacancies on the nutrition project council.
This council is responsible for overseeing Jefferson County’s Senior Nutrition Program and ensuring that it meets all contractual requirements while fulfilling the ADRC’s mission. Aging and Disability Resource Centers exist to provide reliable information, advice and assistance services to the elderly and persons 18 and older with disabilities.
At the Nutrition Project Council meetings, council members assist in evaluating, promoting, planning, and advocating for the senior nutrition program and its participants.
Individuals interested in working with the Nutrition Project Council must represent one of the target groups that the nutrition program serves. At this time, the council is recruiting family members, caregivers, volunteer meal drivers, or friends of home delivered meal recipients for home delivered meal representation in Jefferson County communities. In addition, it is recruiting for congregate meal representation for Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Waterloo, and Watertown.
The council meets quarterly, on the last Tuesday of January, April, July and October at 2 p.m. in room 103 of the Workforce Development Center, which is located at 874 Collins Road in Jefferson. Currently, due to the pandemic, the meetings are via Zoom. All members shall receive a per diem payment for each meeting attended, as well as mileage.
If interested in serving on the Nutrition Project Council and for more information, contact Kimberly Swanson, nutrition program supervisor at 920-674-8134 or email: Kimberlys@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
