OCONOMOWOC — The Shorehaven Service League of Volunteers will host an ‘Extravaganza Sale and annual Bag Sale’ Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Forgotten Treasures Resale Boutique and outside tent at 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc.

The event is open to the public.

The event will feature refreshments and a merchandise bonanza.

Proceeds will be used to purchase 100 motion-sensored under bed lighting for Shorehaven residents.

Tax deductible donations are being accepted through Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Kris Gallert, manager, Service League of Volunteers at 262-560-6915 or email kgallert@lho.org.

