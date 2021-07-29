OCONOMOWOC — The Shorehaven Service League of Volunteers will host an ‘Extravaganza Sale and annual Bag Sale’ Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Forgotten Treasures Resale Boutique and outside tent at 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc.
The event is open to the public.
The event will feature refreshments and a merchandise bonanza.
Proceeds will be used to purchase 100 motion-sensored under bed lighting for Shorehaven residents.
Tax deductible donations are being accepted through Aug. 23.
For more information, contact Kris Gallert, manager, Service League of Volunteers at 262-560-6915 or email kgallert@lho.org.
