HARTFORD — The Comicality crazies take the main stage for the sixth year of big, funny entertainment benefitting the Schauer Center in Hartford.
The two-time Footlights “Performance of the Year” award winning cast, hand-picked and backed by the Comicality All-Star Band, will fire up the stage with grown-up laughs to melt the winter away.
Performances will be held Jan. 22, 23, 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Jan.30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24, $21, and $18.
Performed by The Hartford Players as a benefit for the Schauer Center, Comicality is directed by Jerry Becker. The company includes the local talent of Matthew Beier, Ethan Tarvin, Jerry Becker, Emily Kittel, Ellen Winters Reynolds, Tess Tranel, David Pecsi, and Melissa Kaiser.
The four-piece band is comprised of Julie Johnson on piano, Tim Dondlinger on bass, Paul Lehner on guitar, and Ken Marchand on drums.
Capacity for the 570-person-capacity theater will be capped at 140 for this show with social distancing.
All guests will be required to wear masks. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized before and after the performance and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
Tickets can be purchased at the Schauer Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 N. Rural St. in Hartford, charge by phone at 262-670-0560, extension 3 or online at SchauerCenter.org.
Comicality is part of the West Bend Mutual Insurance Cabaret Series.
