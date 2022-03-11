To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 14 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m. bunco; 1 p.m., book club; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre

Tuesday, March 15 — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead; 5 p.m., Meal of Hope

Wednesday, March 16 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., grief support presentation; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers

Thursday, March 17 – 9 to 11 a.m., Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, March 18 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., geology virtual bingo.

Saturday, March 19 – Closed

Sunday, March 20 — 1 p.m., public euchre

