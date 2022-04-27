Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament Sunday. Five people participated in the tournament and the winners were Faith Zoellick, Cheri Sarmiento and Dan Kreuziger.
Also on Sunday, the center held its members euchre tournament. Sixteen people participated and the winners were Bob Bergman, Kathy Evans, Barb Wildes, Diann Bauman and Ron Milbrath.
On Friday, the center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament. Twenty-four people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Luby, Colleen Sindermann, Terry Schultz, Linda Buss, Cheri Sarmiento, Richard Schlatter and Dan Kreuziger.
Watertown Senior and Community Center held a members five-handed sheepshead tournament April 19. Eight people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Luby, Bert Rupnow and Bruce Wells.
The center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament April 21. Seventeen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Terry Schultz, John Flahive, John Luby, Linda Buss, Ken Krueger and Karen Keeser.
A members euchre tournament was held April 18. Thirteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Colleen Sinderman, Lloyd Schliewe, Linda Buss and Phyllis Krahn.
