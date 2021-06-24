JEFFERSON — The next “Write and Share Your Own Story” will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at the senior center.
Topic for this month: How did you celebrate July Fourth growing up? Our emphasis is on having fun and reminiscing.
Visitors are welcome to write or come and listen. Beverages and bakery goods will be served.
Doris Cavin has been leading Monday, Wednesday, Friday exercise classes for 18 years! Her final day of volunteering will be Wednesday. The center will have an ice cream social on July 21, and will also honor Cavin on that day. (For those doing the math, Doris has volunteered 3,807 hours!)
The senior will celebrate National Fried Chicken month on July 7 at 11:30 a.m. A meal of chicken, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and beverage will be served for $4. Participants can eat in the great room or take the lunch out to the park. Sign up by July 2.
The bike riding group will meet on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the senior center, unless there is rain.
Bunco will be played this Monday at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. Person with the most buncos gets $10 (prize split if tied.)
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. There is a $2 fee for each day.
Outside bingo will be held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter – Tensfeldt Avenue. Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Sponsor for the day is County City Credit Union of Jefferson. Bingo will be played indoors at the senior center in inclement weather.
Mayflower Tours has announced that the motor coach value tour for 2022. – “The Sea Islands” – March 20-27 — eight days and 11 meals. Cost is $1,659 double and $2,168 single for three nights in Beaufort, South Carolina., including touring Beaufort and Charleston along with Savannah, Georgia. A river cruise and a working plantation tour are included. On the way home, travelers will tour the Great Smokey Mountains Park and visit Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call Sheila at 920-674-7728 or email Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com
