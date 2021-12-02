The walking map which starts at Wellness Chiropractic will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
The Waterloo School District offers indoor walking of the high school track or halls for the winter. The program is Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. around the track or Mondays through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. in the halls. The program runs Oct. 21 to May 6, 2022. The cost is $5 for Waterloo School District residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, contact poolfitness@waterloo.k12.wi.us or call 920-478-3511.
The Watertown Senior and Community Center office staff will be teaching how to play Phase 10 at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the center. Each round has a different phase to beat. Beat all 10 rounds and have the lowest number of points to win. There is no cost to learn.
The movie “Love the Coopers” will be shown at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Holiday memories will never be quite the same for the Cooper family after the all-generation Christmas Eve gathering become a hilarious whirlwind of confusion brought on by unexpected visitors and domestic high jinks. The movie stars Alan Arkin, Marisa Tomei, June Squibb, Amanda Seyfied, Diane Keaton and John Goodman. The movie is rated PG-13. The movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.
