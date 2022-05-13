May Is National Strawberry Month and a good reason to make this new recipe with popcorn.

Freeze-dried strawberries give this yummy popcorn loads of flavor, and the white chocolate provides the perfect creamy pairing.

Strawberries & Cream Popcorn

Ingredients

¼ cup freeze-dried strawberries

6 cups popped popcorn

1 cup white chocolate chips, melted

Directions

In small food processor or spice grinder, pulse freeze-dried strawberries until finely ground.

Place popcorn in large bowl. Drizzle melted chocolate over top; toss until well coated. Sprinkle evenly with ground freeze-dried strawberries; toss until well coated.

Scrape onto large parchment paper–lined baking sheet, spreading into even layer.

Let stand at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes or until chocolate is set and hardened. To serve, break into pieces.

