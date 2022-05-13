May is National Strawberry Month Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email May 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May Is National Strawberry Month and a good reason to make this new recipe with popcorn.Freeze-dried strawberries give this yummy popcorn loads of flavor, and the white chocolate provides the perfect creamy pairing.Strawberries & Cream PopcornIngredients¼ cup freeze-dried strawberries6 cups popped popcorn1 cup white chocolate chips, meltedDirectionsIn small food processor or spice grinder, pulse freeze-dried strawberries until finely ground.Place popcorn in large bowl. Drizzle melted chocolate over top; toss until well coated. Sprinkle evenly with ground freeze-dried strawberries; toss until well coated.Scrape onto large parchment paper–lined baking sheet, spreading into even layer.Let stand at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes or until chocolate is set and hardened. To serve, break into pieces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Man injured in tractor accident New Elias Inn owners wanted “to do it right" and open this month Woman in city chase pondering pleas Watertown narrows down locations for new fire station Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
