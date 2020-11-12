Due to the increase in COVID 19 activity in Watertown, Mary’s Room will be going back to diaper and wipes service only at the handicapped entrance off Spring Street starting Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The hour will be Mondays 1-2.m., Wednesdays 5-6p.m., and Fridays 11a.m. -noon
If you have an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church number: 920-261-1150
