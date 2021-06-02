The Watertown Main Street Program will holds its popular Beach Party Bingo event outdoors Thursday.
The event will take place in the North First Street parking lot and is limited to 250 players. Seating begins at 5 p.m., with bingo starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 per player. This cost includes 15 3-card games. Players are invited to double their cards for $10. Bingo cards will only be sold at the entrance to the event, cash or check only. Credit cards cannot be accepted for bingo. Attendees must also be at least 18 years of age to play.
Because this event has sold out in the past, attendees are encouraged to reserve their seat in advance for $5 at watertownmainstreet.org. All attendees who reserve seats in advance will receive a complimentary bottle of water and bag of potato chips, pretzels or popcorn upon entry. Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program added while advanced registration is encouraged, it is not required. She said the funds generated from advanced registration will help offset the cost of table, chair and other equipment rental.
Lampe added that snacks and specialty desserts will be for sale during bingo (cash only). In addition, a cash bar featuring soft drinks, beer and hard seltzers will also be available. Portable restroom facilities will be open onsite.
Prizes for game winners will be a variety of quality gift baskets, gift certificates and unique items generously donated by local businesses. Prizes will also be awarded to attendees wearing the most creative beach-themed attire. The rain date for Beach Party Bingo is the following night, Friday. An announcement will be made on the Beach Party Bingo Facebook event page and emailed to those with seat reservations if the event is delayed due to inclement weather.
“This is always such a fun event, and the money raised through Beach Party Bingo is used to help purchase our beautiful downtown flowers and fund other streetscape enhancement projects,” Lampe said. “This will be a different experience bringing the event outdoors, and we look forward to another sell-out evening and seeing all the great ‘beach-themed’ attire.”
Lampe added attendees can bring clear tape to hold down their bingo cards if the evening is windy. In addition, daubers are preferred over chips for this event. The Main Street Program will have a limited number of daubers for sale at check-in. For more information, call 920-342-3623, email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com or visit watertownmainstreet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.