DEPERE — Several area students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

The students include Kelly Massick of Juneau, Grace White of Reeseville, and Claire Ostopowicz of Sullivan.

Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college located in De Pere.

