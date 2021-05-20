Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 24.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, May 24 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, peas and carrots, cream sicle torte, applesauce, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, May 25 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-butterscotch cookie, pear slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, May 26 — Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Thursday, May 27 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ice cream cup, honeydew melon and dinner roll.

Friday, May 28 — Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie and apple slices.

