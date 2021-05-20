Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 24.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, May 24 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, peas and carrots, cream sicle torte, applesauce, and sliced bread.
Tuesday, May 25 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-butterscotch cookie, pear slices, and dinner roll.
Wednesday, May 26 — Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.
Thursday, May 27 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ice cream cup, honeydew melon and dinner roll.
Friday, May 28 — Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie and apple slices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.